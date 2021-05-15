Rudolph E. Hray, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rudolph E. Hray, age 87, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus, his Savior, on Wednesday evening, May 12, 2021, following years of struggling with COPD.

Rudy was born to Harry and Katherine Hray in Warren, on August 2, 1933.

He attended Warren City Schools and was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

On November 7, 1983, he married the love of his life, Patricia Ruddy Hray.

He was preceded in death by seven brothers and five sisters.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Patricia; his children, Joseph (Tammy) Hray of Howland, Annette (Ken) Simpson of Punta Gorda, Florida, Edward (Rhonda) Siwicki of Jay, Florida and William (Shannon) Siwicki of Howland; he was blessed by and cherished grandchildren, Samantha (Bronson) Bartalone of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Alex (Zoe) Siwicki of Columbus, Ben Simpson of Boardman and Madeline Siwicki of Pace, Florida and one great-grandson, Eziah Bartalone; he will also be missed by sister-in-law, Charlotte Cancelli; sister and brother-in-law, Ernie and Carol Tripodi and sister and brother-in-law, Paul and Jennifer LaBenne and many nieces and nephews.

He was a member of Midway Mennonite Church in Columbiana where he was loved and cared for by his fellow members and friends.

Per the wishes of Mr. Hray, cremation has taken place. There will be no services at this time.

Donations in Rudy’s name can be made to the Midway Mennonite Church, 13376 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Columbiana, OH 44408 or to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

To send flowers to the family of Rudolph E. Hray please visit our Tribute Store.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 16, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.