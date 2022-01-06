WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruby Luvina Collins, 82, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2021, in Warren, Ohio.

Ruby was born in Trubie Run, West Virginia on May 20, 1939, to Benjamin Eldbridge Bean and Elsie Mae Queen Bean, where she lived until the age of 13. She moved to Hickory Flat Road in Buckhannon after the family home in Trubie Run burnt down.

She graduated from Tennerton High School in 1957.

She moved to Warren, Ohio after graduation from high school and worked as a waitress at George’s Diner in Warren, where she met her husband of 63 years. Ruby then worked at Trumbull Industrial and went to Trumbull Beauty School, where she obtained her cosmetology license. She also was a home interior displayer for ten years.

Ruby has been a faithful member of the Christ Memorial Baptist Church in Warren, Ohio. She served as Fellowship Chairman and had been the Director of the Girls Club in the Awana Program for many years. She also led a Ladies Bible Study and volunteered her time at the New Life Center in Vienna, as well as serving for many years as a poll worker for the board of elections. Other than her service for her Savior, her greatest interest and devotion was to her family.

Ruby is survived by her husband, Carl Earl Collins, Jr.; her daughters, Barbara (Jeff) Hupp of Uniontown, Ohio and Donna (Ed) Winner of Troy, Ohio; sons, Brion Collins of South Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Roger (Jessica) Collins of Brookfield, Ohio; grandchildren, Allison (Jeffrey) Hansen of Green, Ohio, Jason Winner of Huber Heights, Ohio, Kelly (Andrew) Brookshire of Huber Heights, Ohio and Kyle Winner of Troy, Ohio and great-grandchildren, Carter, Lincoln and Hayes Hansen, Carson and Dominick Winner, Jaxon and Chara Brookshire. She is also survived by her sisters, Josie Lane of Warren, Ohio, Eva Wibert of Howland, Ohio and Nina (Johnie) Heater of Vienna, Ohio, along with many beloved nieces and nephews.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Wayne E. Collins. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Darrel E. Bean, Freddie C. Bean, Dorris C. Bean and Robert E. Bean and her sisters, June P. Bean and Avis M. Humphrey.

The family will receive visitors 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at Christ Memorial Baptist Church, 2711 Youngstown Road, Warren, OH 44484.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the church.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 7 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.