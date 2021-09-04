Ruby H. Turner, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruby H. Turner, 77, of Lordstown, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren.



Ruby was born May 14, 1944 in Verdi, Virginia, a daughter of the late Ralph and Mildred Shupe Chapman.



Ruby was a 1962 graduate of Wellington High School. She furthered her education and became a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1996.

Prior to retirement, Ruby dedicated her life to elder care as an LPN.

She loved television and was entertained by music talent shows and sports. She was a sports fanatic and an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians.



Her husband, Robert E. Turner, Sr., whom she married December 9, 1967, died February 19, 2020.

Ruby leaves her children, Judy L. (Donald “Kenny”) Musser, Jennifer Mohn, Robert E. (Jennifer) Turner, Jr. and Timothy P. Turner; her grandchildren, Kayleigh, Scott, Bobby, Alyssa and Ashleigh; her brothers, Trevor (Rita) Chapman, Ralph “Carter” (June) Chapman and Darrel (Kathy) Chapman and her sisters, Jackie (Paul) Johnson, Catherine Hudnell, Nancy Best and Carol Ann (Ken) Myers.



Besides her husband and her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Donna McClellan and Ruth Looney.



The family will receive relatives and friends Friday, September 10, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel and Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made in Ruby’s name to Lordstown Shop with A Cop, 1583 Salt Springs Road, Warren, OH 44481.



