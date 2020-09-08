Ruby H. Cummings, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruby H. Cummings, 97, of Canfield, passed away the morning of Friday, September 4, 2020, at the Victoria House in Austintown.

Born November 30, 1922, in Canfield, Ruby was the daughter of the late George and Ruby (Zimmerman) Blunt.

A lifelong resident, Ruby graduated from Canfield High School in 1941. She furthered her education and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from Wittenberg University and earned her teacher’s certificate from Youngstown College.

Prior to retirement in 1986, Ruby taught third grade for Canfield Schools.

Ruby was a member of Canfield Presbyterian where she also sang in the choir. She was a member of the Retired Teacher’s Association.

She loved camping with her family, listening to music and writing poetry.

Besides her parents; two brothers and a sister; she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert T. Cummings and her great-granddaughter, Sydney Cummings.

She and Robert were married January 7, 1945. Robert died May 1, 1988.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Jeff (Linda) Cummings, John Cummings and Janis (Brock) Hartman; her grandchildren, David (Shari) Huff, John (Shea) Cummings, Steve (Anne) Cummings; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Addison, Ella, Ruby, Jackson, Lauren and Emily and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be determined.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Victoria House or Canfield Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

