Ruby Ann Fenton Yeager, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruby Ann Fenton Yeager, 80 of Berlin Center lost her battle with cancer Wednesday evening, March 11, 2020 at her residence.

Ruby was born May 6, 1939 in North Jackson, a daughter of the late Henry and Ruth A. (Hahlen) Fenton and was a lifelong area resident.

Ruby loved sewing, cooking and baking and especially enjoyed bird watching.

Her husband, Daniel L. Yeager, whom she married April 25, 1959, died July 2, 2018.

She leaves two daughters, Brenda Yeager (David Schisler), Anissa (Arnold) Schisler both of Columbus; her son, David (Michelle) Yeager of Pleasant Hill, California; two grandsons, Nathan and Noah Yeager and a sister, Elsie Wolfgang of Columbiana. Ruby also leaves many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and beloved companion, her chihuahua, Jose.

Besides her parents and her husband, Ruby was preceded in death by two brothers, Ray Fenton, Glenn Fenton and a sister, Charlotte Fenton Culp.

There will be no calling hours or services per Ruby’s wishes.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to: donate.oralcancer.org

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 13, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.