AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)-Roy T. Schuller, 74, loving husband of Elaine Schuller, sadly passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Roy grew up in Vienna, Ohio with his two brothers and three sisters.

After graduating from Vienna High School, Roy proudly served in the U.S. Army.

Following his service, he spent most of his career in the insurance business working for the Knights of Columbus and other agencies.

When Roy was not working, he enjoyed dancing, golfing, fishing, gardening and woodworking. He loved all Cleveland sports but especially the Cleveland Indians. Roy cherished time with family and friends whether it was in a social setting or through sharing his many talents. Roy loved to paint spaces, split perennials, and give garden ornaments a makeover. He loved sharing these gifts of time and talent with all those who knew him. The loss of Roy is immense for all!

He is deeply missed by his son, Steve (Jen) Schuller and granddaughter Izzy. Izzy will always remember him as the outspoken grandpa at her softball games and her biggest fan on the dance stage. Roy is also missed by his stepchildren who he loved as his own: Barbara Melia, Fred Bloom, Terri (Tim) Loomis, their children (his grandchildren) Shayne, Elaina, Christopher, Stephen, Ashley and Fred lV, and his great-grandchildren Ariana and Reggie. These little ones brought such a smile to his face. He also leaves behind his two sisters and their husbands: Linda and Butch Albu and Charlene and Jim Gosnell. The six of them sure made wonderful memories together that will last their lifetimes. This is true for so many of his other family and friends as well.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Barbara, and his beloved brothers Zane and Robert.

A celebration of Roy’s life will be held later this summer.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Roy, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.