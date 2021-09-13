Roy Raymond Gallatin, Carrollton, Ohio

CARROLLTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy Raymond Gallatin 96, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 in Lake Placid Florida.

Born on Saturday, August 15, 1925 in Carrollton, Ohio, a son of the late Oliver B. and Florence (Elna) Gallatin.



Roy attended Carrollton public schools until his 11th grade when he went to work to help support his mother and siblings, later enlisting in the USMC, serving in the Second World War and he was on the Aircraft Carrier Princeton when it was sunk on October 24, 1944 in Leyte Gulf. 66 years after leaving high school he received his High School Diploma from Carrollton High School graduating alongside the Class of 2018.



He met and married the love of his life (Twila “Jeanne” Taylor) on July 18, 1945, raising five children, Christie (Tom- deceased) Russell, Craig (Delaura) Gallatin, Cliff (Loree) Gallatin, Curt (Patricia) Gallatin, and Corey (Sylvie Michaud) Gallatin.



In 1953 he moved his family to Lordstown, Ohio, where Roy worked for the Hartford Steam Boiler Co. as the first certified Nuclear Inspector in the state of Ohio. He furthered his education through many years of college accredited classes and retired in 1982.

He was very active in the life of his family, his church and in his community, being a strong father figure, mentor and leader. He served as a Deacon and Elder at the Lordstown Christian Church, was a volunteer firefighter and served on and was Chairman of the Lordstown Board of Education for many years.

Roy enjoyed working on projects, his garden, making corn tassel wreaths and helping his children, grandchildren and friends. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, family and friends and loved camping and the outdoors



He is survived by his five children, 15 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and one great, great- grandchild.



Everyone knew Roy as a caring, loving person who was willing to help anyone at any time. A great person to talk to when you needed good advice or just wanted to enjoy a good conversation.

As a Christian Leader Roy would want everyone to know:

“Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him”. Thessalonians 4: 13-14



Roy is now joyfully with his wife and being a Guardian Angel for all of us.



Services will be held at the Lordstown Christian Church, Lordstown, Ohio on September 18, 2021. Calling Hours will be from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. with services immediately following.

Roy will be buried in Lordstown Cemetery, next to his wife.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Home in Austintown.

Face masks required for all.

