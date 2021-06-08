Roy M. “Bud” Fay, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy M. Fay, 75 of Austintown, died unexpectedly Friday, June 6 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Emergency Room.

Roy, known as “Bud” was born March 17, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois, son of the late Andrew J. and Julia (Kobernick) Fay and came to Boardman in 1963.

Bud graduated from Hubbard High School.

Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam, as a combat engineer in Hue City and Da Nang during the Tet Offensive, honorably discharged in 1970 with the rank of Sergeant.

Bud worked for General Motors, Lordstown for 31 years before retiring in January of 2004.

He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish where he volunteered for the church festival and anything else the church needed and also a member of the Austintown Fitch Band Parents from 1986-1996. Bud always enjoyed helping with whatever was needed by anyone.

He enjoyed wintering in Arizona for the past 18 years, riding his bike and most importantly he looked forward to spending time with his grandchildren.

He leaves his wife, the former Kathryn “Jinx” Grim, whom he married July 5, 1969; his children, Michael (Holly) Fay of Canfield, Erin Fay of North Canton and Thomas (Michelle) Fay of Edgerton, Kansas and four grandchildren, Jake, Aidan, Riley and T.J. He also leaves two sisters, Anastasia “Pookie” Johnson of Elizabeth, Colorado and Abby (Joe) Ivan of Boardman and a brother, Chuck Fay of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Besides his parents, Bud was preceded in death by two sisters, Andrea DeSantis and Audrey Schroeder.

Friends may call Friday June 11 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m.

The family would like to extend thanks to the Cleveland Clinic and the VA, as well as Dr. Thomas Traikoff for their years of care.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Roy M. “Bud” Fay please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.