Roy Lee Clay, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy L. Clay, 74, passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Roy was born on October 3, 1946 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Eugene and Sylvia (Campbell) Clay.

A 1965 graduate of Niles McKinley High School, Roy proudly served his county as a United States Marine from 1965-1967 during the Vietnam War.

Upon discharge from the Marines, he began a 38-year career with General Motors retiring in 2006. While employed with General Motors he was an active member of the UAW 1112.

He was a proud member of the Vietnam Veterans Motorcycle Club, American Legion Post 737 and the Austintown Eagles.

Roy loved nature and the outdoors especially hunting with his father, sons, brothers and friends and fishing with his buddies. Thanksgiving morning was traditionally spent rabbit hunting with his father and brothers. Roy loves riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was a hardworking man who took pride in his yard and garden.

He will be deeply missed by his wife, the former Jane Bica, whom he married June 28, 1988; his children, Carl L. (Lisa) Clay, Kimberly Veltri and son-in-law, Chuck Veltri; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his siblings, Darrell R. (Carla) Clay, Karen (Patrick) DiLuzio, Robert O. (Peggy) Clay, Sharon K. (Rich) Yanek and Ronald E. (Dina) Clay and by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Michael. Roy will also be missed by his faithful canine companion, Sadie.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406; Animal Charities, 4140 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 or The American Cancer Society.

