Roy F. Holton, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy F. Holton, 87 of Austintown passed peacefully Friday evening, May 8 at his residence after an extended illness surrounded by his family.



Roy aka “Jim” was born January 31, 1933 in Lincoln County, West Virginia. He was the son of the late Roma and Ima Virginia (Mullins) Holton. As a child Roy was raised on the family farm with 11 siblings.

Roy travelled to Ohio in 1955 and worked for PCA for 18 years and was also a retired auto worker of General Motors Lordstown.

He enjoyed farming and was an avid animal lover, especially horses. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. According to his family, he was a “stubborn old hillbilly” and will be dearly missed.



Roy leaves his daughter, Sandra G. Kihm of Lordstown; two grandchildren, Lori J. Kihm and Kevin A. (Jessica) Kihm of Austintown and two great-grandchildren, Landon and Cole.



Besides his parents and his wife, the former Geraldine Adkins, whom he married December 9, 1955, died August 23, 2004, Roy was preceded in death by his son, Roy “Alan” Holton on May 18, 1996

and nine siblings, Forrest Holton, Scottie Holton, Bobby Holton, John Holton, Thomas Holton, Rush Dale Holton, Pearl Smith, Mabel Adkins and Alice Holton.



He is also survived by his siblings, Homer Holton of Myra, West Virginia, Mary Linville of Hamlin, West Virginia, Emmie Midkiff of Hamlin, West Virginia and Carla Sue Dean of Ravenswood, West Virginia and many nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held for the family.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 12, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.