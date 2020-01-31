Roy D. Pilasky, Howland Township, Ohio

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy D. Pilasky, 87, of Howland Township, died Tuesday morning, January 28, 2020.

He was born September 19, 1932 in Kent, the son of the late Stanley C. and Victoria Gluck Pilasky.



Roy was a 1950 graduate of Theodore Roosevelt High School in Kent and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Communications from Kent State University.

He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War as a staff sergeant in radio operations, serving in South Korea and Germany.



Roy worked for a time as a staff reporter for the Warren Tribune Chronicle in the early 60’s. He then moved to become the personnel director for St. Joseph Hospital. He started in 1963 at Warren General Hospital as the assistant administrator and as the hospital grew, he served as administrator, CEO and president of Warren General Hospital, retiring after 31 years of service in 1994.



Roy was a longtime member of Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Church in Warren.

He was past chairman of the board of the Warren Area Chamber of Commerce from 1985-87; was past chairman of the Trumbull County Chapter of the American Red Cross and had been active and assistant director with the Trumbull county All American Soap Box Derby.

He enjoyed fishing and winter vacations in Florida, traveling with his wife and was an avid boater.



He is survived by two sons, David M. (Regina) Pilasky of Cortland and Stephen (Ank) Pilasky of Waalwijk, Netherlands; four grandchildren, Nicole Pilasky, Matthew (Lily) Pilasky and Kevin and Sarah Pilasky; one great-grandson, Alden and one sister, Patricia Lollini of Zanesville.



Roy was preceded in death in 2014 by his wife of over 59 years, Jacqueline Kaye Koepke Pilasky, whom he married May 14, 1955 at St. Patrick’s Church in Kent. One sister, M. Georgiann Moodie and one brother, Ralph Pilasky have also preceded him in death.



Per Roy’s wishes there will be no calling hours and private services will be held at his church at a later date.

Burial will be at Dugan Cemetery in Fowler.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.



Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 15120 Collections Center Drive, Chicago, IL 60693 or to the American Cancer Society, 525 N. Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 3 , at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.