Roy C. Duncan, Jr., Lake Milton, Ohio – Obituary

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy C. Duncan, Jr., 60 of Lake Milton died Monday afternoon, July 15, following a crash on State Route 11, Vienna Towship.

Roy was born October 21, 1958 in Palm Beach, Florida, a son of the late Roy Chester and Mabel Athene (Harvard) Duncan and came to this area as a child.

Roy attended Chaney High School and went on to serve in the United States Navy.

Roy had been a truck driver for various companies in the area for 30 years.

He enjoyed fishing and loved riding his motorcycle, Roy was very mechanical and was often found working on various projects.

He leaves his wife, the former Christy C. Witt, whom he married January 29, 1993; a daughter, Kristy Duncan and a son, James Duncan, both of Florida; three stepdaughters, Renee Bradley of New Springfield, Bonnie Bradley-Maretich of Austintown and Megan Bradley of Youngstown and 12 grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Roy was preceded in death by a sister, Melody Davenport.

Friends may call on Monday, July 22, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Private services will be held on Wednesday, July 24, at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman.

