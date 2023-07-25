WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy Allan “Tiny” Stroud, 85, passed away Monday morning, July 24, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Tiny was born on November 13, 1937 in St. Louis, Missouri a son of the late Roy and Dollie Stroud.

He worked at Alcan, now known as Novelis, Trumbull Metro Housing Authority, and owned his own garage door business for 43 years. He also sold soaps and cleaning supplies with Bestline in the 70’s.

In his younger years, he helped with the Niles Jaycees, was a member of the Vienna Gun Club in the 60’s and a member of the Howland Community Church. He was also a proud veteran of the United States Airforce.

He also enjoyed playing cards, especially Poker and Blackjack, played slot machines, Solitaire, Bingo Lottery, and worked on crosswords.

Tiny will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Fran Stroud whom she married on June 4, 1960; son, Steven (Krissie) Stroud; grandchildren, KayLeigh Rasey and Nolan Stroud; and siblings, Janice (Jim) Lecocq, Richard (Pat) Stroud, and Joyce Stroud.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by Roy and Dollie Stroud.

Family and friends may visit from 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. on Thursday July 27, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts Clark Chapel, located at 180 Garfield Dr. NE in Warren, with funeral services to follow at 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Family and friends may also send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Roy, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.