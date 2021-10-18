Ross A. Cooper, Jr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ross A. Cooper, Jr., 83 of Austintown, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the Hospice House in Poland.



Ross was born October 31, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Ross A. and Mary A. (Miller) Cooper, Sr.



Ross was a lifelong Austintown resident.

He worked for Copperweld Steel for 36 years prior to his retirement.

He was a member of the Austintown Community Church.

An avid hunter, Ross was a member of the Mahoning County Coon Hunters Protective Association. He enjoyed racing go carts and demolition derby crash racing. He also enjoyed bowling and golfing.



He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Patricia, whom he married November 1, 1958; his sons, Ross (Denise) Cooper III, Tracy (Gina) Cooper and Brian (Debbie) Cooper; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and his siblings, Clair (Mary Ann) Cooper, Bruce Cooper, Chuck (Pat) Cooper, Kay (Rich) Bistarkey and Mary Jane (Ronnie) Cooper.



Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his children, Mark and Bonnie Cooper; his sister, Marilyn Mayle and sister-in-law, Marcia Cooper.



A Memorial Service will be held, Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Mahoning County Coon Hunter’s Club, 9680 Akron-Canfield Road, Canfield, OH 44406, at 1:00 p.m.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Austintown Community Church, Youth Group, 242 S. Canfield-Niles Road, Youngstown, OH 44515.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. To share thoughts of sympathies, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

