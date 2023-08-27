AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemary Taylor, surrounded by her family and dear friends, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

She was born October 27, 1927, the daughter of Andrew and Anna (Hardesty) Acierno.

Rosemary married Thomas J. Taylor, who preceded her in death on April 16, 1993.

Rosemary lived an amazing and accomplished life. She loved people, and they could not help but be drawn to her infectious personality.

She worked as a photographer for the Niles Daily Times from 1954-1965. She considered one of her greatest reporting experiences photographing then-presidential candidate John F. Kennedy during a campaign stop at the Youngstown Air Force Base in 1960.

Her love of photography continued throughout her life and two wildlife images she had taken in her backyard were published by the Vindicator in 2017. She enjoyed watching the many species of birds from her back porch and could readily identify each one. Rosie, as her friends and family knew her, would often paint images of birds or her cats, which she would use to design her annual Christmas cards.

Rosie graduated from Kent State University with both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education.

She taught for the Niles School District and then at Austintown Fitch High School, teaching 9th and 10th grade English, journalism and photography. She retired in 1989 after 27 years of service to the Austintown school system. Decades later, former students and friends continued to acknowledge her contributions as an educator and mentor.

Rosie loved traveling the globe with her friends. She was a member of Arm Chair Travelers and Austintown Retired Teachers’ Club, American Women’s Business Associations and the Country Wranglers Line Dancers.

Rosie was a 50 year plus member of Austintown Community Church, where she taught Bible Study.

Rosie leaves to celebrate her life her niece, Judy (Andy) Longo, who was devoted to her; great-nephew, Andrew Longo; her nieces, Maria Vasey, Donna Covelli, Andrea Covelli, Margaret Covelli, Fran (Tom) DeMatteo, Anne Pascarella and her former “special” Fitch students, Janice Kovach, Lynne Mullins, Larry Detwiler and Ray Novotny. Although Rosie enjoyed countless friends, she wanted to acknowledge and thank Janet Grenameyer, Ruth Gerrard Cole and Bonnie Sheplar.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brother, James Andrew Acierno; former sister-in-law, Virginia Chiarello; niece, Theresa Tobin and lifelong friend, Dorothy Wiseman.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m., at Austintown Community Church.

A funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Pastor Mark Nelson.

Rosie requested that material tributes be made to Animal Charity of Youngstown, 4140 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

