Rosemary K. Lamb, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemary K. Lamb passed away Friday, September 3.

Rosemary was born on February 16, 1936 on the farm to parents, George and Anne (Riynock) Fatsos.



She was united in matrimony to Clenzil (Buck) Lamb on September 28, 1957 and remained married until his passing on September 16, 1998.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her sisters, Georgia (Fatsos) Lawrence, Gloria Fatsos and her brother, James Fatsos.



She was a loving mother and is survived by her children: son, James (Carol) Lamb of Lordstown; daughter, Sue Lamb of Mineral Ridge; stepdaughter, Shirley Lamb of McDonald and sister, Virginia (Fatsos) Huntley of Columbus.



A graduate of Mineral Ridge High School, Rosemary continued her studies in Warren and Akron, becoming a Registered Nurse.

She worked at Trumbull Memorial Hospital and then became an accomplished private duty nurse, caring for prominent area Physicians before her retirement.



Rosemary often talked about doing farm chores before walking to school. She helped her father milk cows, muck the barn, tend the gardens and put up hay which molded her strong personality. She enjoyed traveling, bowling, baking and going to casinos with her friend Gus. She cherished her children and was active in all of their activities, like coaching her daughter and teammates during summer softball leagues. Rosemary was a talented master crocheter, having made numerous afghans for family and friends.



She was a member of numerous organizations: ABWA, where she was awarded Women of the Year 1987-1988, Whitehouse Ladies Association, Rebecca Lodge and had her own business selling Colesce clothing helping to fit women with unique needs.



The family would like to extend special thanks to Hospice of the Valley for all their kindness and care.



The family will receive relatives and friends, Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow immediately after at 12:00 p.m. and interment at Kerr’s Cemetery.

