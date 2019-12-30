Rosemary Delserone, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemary Delserone, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, December 30, 2019, at Hospice House.

Rosemary was born March 6, 1947, in Youngstown, the daughter of Edward and Mary (Dota) Tabor.

She was a registered nurse with Northside Hospital until 2016 and had worked per-diem for CDC for some time.

Rosemary was a member of St. Christine Church. Her hobbies included golfing, swimming, bowling, traveling and spending time with her many wonderful friends who helped care and comfort her during her journey.

Her husband, Ralph Delserone, whom she married October 17, 1984, passed away January 1, 2013.

Rosemary leaves her daughter, Michelle Johnson, of Warren; her wonderful companion, Fred Ryser; two stepchildren, Ralph (Lori) Delserone of Columbiana and Jacci (Rick) Johngrass of Merritt Island, Florida; seven grandchildren, Bella, Sofia, Cole, Taylor, Emma, Sarah and Sam; one great-grandson, Everett Michael Konczal and her beloved cat, Cloe.

Besides her parents and her husband, Rosemary was preceded in death by her brother, John Tabor.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at St. Christine Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Elite K9, 252 W Main St, Cortland, OH 44410, in Rosemary’s name.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

