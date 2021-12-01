Rosemary Connelly, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemary Connelly, 79, of Niles, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Shepherd of the Valley in Liberty.



Born September 29, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter of Patsy and Madelyn (Colucci) DeMarco.



Rosemary was a 1960 graduate of Niles High School and a lifelong resident.

Prior to retirement, she worked as a postal clerk for the United States Postal Service for over 31 years.

She was a member of SCOPE in Niles, Women of the Moose, Women’s Democratic Club and T.O.P.S. in McDonald.

Rosemary had a green thumb and loved spending time in her garden. She enjoyed BINGO, going to the casino and reading but her greatest joy came from time spent with her family.



Rosemary leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Lawrence, whom she married April 4, 1964; her children, Brian (Diane) Connelly and Lori (Jeff) Witt; her grandchildren, Michael Witt, Brendon Witt, Marc (Amanda) Connelly, Adam (Michelle Buesking) Connelly and Sarah Connelly; her great-granddaughters, Payton and Rayleigh Connelly and her brothers, Frank (Kay) DeMarco and Pat (Marianne) DeMarco.



Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Ralph DeMarco and Jimmy DeMarco.



A private service will be held and Rosemary will be interred at Niles Union Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Rosemary Connelly please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.