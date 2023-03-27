AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemary (Bolembach) Hartman, 71 of Austintown, passed away at her residence on Saturday, March 25, surrounded by her family.

Rosemary was born September 2, 1951 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Anthony and Ann (Getsy) Bolembach and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1969.

She had worked for Fireline, IGA, Wedgewood Bowling Lanes, Cornersburg News, Brentwood Originals and retired from Austintown Local Schools as a cafeteria worker.

Rosemary enjoyed going to the casino, bowling and had belonged to the Ladies’ Friday Night Trio League at Wedgewood Lanes. After retirement, she looked forward to traveling with her husband. She especially loved the trips to Aruba, Hawaii and Las Vegas. Most importantly, Rosemary loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She leaves her husband of over 50 years, Ronald P. Hartman, whom she married April 8, 1972; her son, Christopher (Becky) Hartman of Austintown; her daughter, Rhonda (John Vargo) Hartman-Steele of Masury; five grandchildren, Nicole, MacKenzie, NancyRose, Drake and Colton and two great-grandchildren. Rosemary also leaves three sisters, JoAnn Butch of Austintown, Judy Venosky and Stephanie Pasquale, both of Canfield and a brother, John (Judy) Bolenbach of Youngstown.

Besides her parents, Rosemary was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Commisso.

Friends may call on Wednesday, March 29 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at the funeral home.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.