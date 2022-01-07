AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemarie Tress, 84, of Austintown died Wednesday evening, January 5, surrounded by her family.

Rosemarie was born April 13, 1937 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late William and Rose (Serwicki) Jurkiewicz and came to this area in 1972.

Rosemarie graduated from Beaver Falls High School in 1955 and received her nursing degree from Providence Hospital School of Nursing in Beaver Falls in 1958.

She had worked as an operating nurse and also in the Emergency Recovery room and private duty nursing at Providence Hospital. Rosemarie also worked for Dr. Usha Sethi in Boardman for over ten years and various local doctors in the area until she retired.

She was a member of St. Christine Parish.

She was an avid reader; enjoyed spending time with friends and playing cards and will be dearly missed.

Her husband, Donald E. Tress, whom she married April 18, 1959, died July 4, 1983.

Rosemarie leaves her son, Christopher Tress and his wife, Patricia of Niles; two grandchildren, Heather Tress and Nicholas Tress and a brother, Thomas Jurkiewicz of Springfield, Virginia.

Besides her parents and her husband, Rosemarie was preceded in death by her daughter, Alexia Jean Mauk.

Friends may call Wednesday, January 12 from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Christine Parish, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Everyone in attendance is asked to follow the current pandemic safety measures by wearing masks or face coverings and respecting social distancing guidelines.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may view this obituary and give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 9 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.