Rosemarie E. Mathers, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemarie E. Mathers, 90, of Youngstown, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Hospice House in Poland.

Born July 22, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio, Rosemarie was the daughter of John W. and Marie (Bluett) Powers.

Rosemarie was a graduate of Rayen High School and earned an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration.

Prior to retirement, she worked for the State of Ohio as a secretary for over 34 years.

After retiring, Rosemarie found joy in taking care of others as a Home Healthcare Worker.

Rosemarie loved to be outside and enjoyed lawn work and gardening. Rosemarie loved life to the fullest, she loved football, but what she enjoyed most, was spending time with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Cherie DeFiore; her grandchildren, Kristen Angle, Christopher Paul DeFiore and Danielle Alexa DeFiore; her great-grandchildren Cali Rae, Leland and Lucca; her son-in-law, David Ish.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Mathers; her brothers, Jack, Bill and Joseph Powers.

A memorial mass will be held at a later date.

To send thoughts of sympathies with the family, please visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

