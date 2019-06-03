Rosemarie Ann Enderton Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemarie Ann Enderton, 88, of Austintown, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Briarfield of Ashley Circle in Austintown.

Rosemarie was born August 31, 1930 at home in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of the late Peter and Josephine (Camarato) Ferrito.

Rosemarie enjoyed attending various churches in the area, made many friends at the Austintown Senior Center and loved her neighbors.

Rosemarie is survived by her daughters, Sherry Rosebrook and Debbie (Daniel) Scoville; her sister, Anita Klubert; her grandchildren, Erick Atkinson and Michael (Casey) Atkinson; great grandchildren, Kenny (Erin), Quinton, Victoria, Lillian and Garrett Atkinson and great-great-granddaughter, Emerson Atkinson.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Forrest Rosebrook; her second husband, Joseph Enderton; her companion, Paul Achey; her sister, Elizabeth Sterner and her son-in-law, Matt Skufca, Jr.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where a memorial service will be held immediately following at 5:00 p.m.

To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Rosemarie Enderton, please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 4 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.