Roseann M. Thomas, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roseann M. Thomas, 77, of Austintown, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Austinwoods Nursing Center.



Roseann was born April 16, 1944 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose (Ramunno) Garasky.



Roseann was a 1963 graduate of Chaney High School.

Roseann was a homemaker and enjoyed caring for her family, baking, sewing, crocheting and crafting. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns fan.



Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband John Wessenauer whom she married August 26, 1967 and died December 23, 1996.



She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband Ronald Thomas, whom she married February 2, 2002; her daughters Lorie Ieraci, Michelle (Doug) Bokros, and Debra Pettes; her grandchildren Tony and Joey Ieraci and Benji and Emelia Pettes and her brother Joseph (Vicki) Garasky Jr. She also leaves behind her beloved dog Scarlet.



The family will receive relatives and friends Friday, July 23, from 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, where a service will be held immediately following at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



The family would like to thank the staff at Austinwoods Nursing Center for their loving care, friendship and compassion.



