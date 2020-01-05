Rose Marie Sofchek, Mecca Township, Ohio

MECCA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Marie Sofchek, age 84, of Mecca Township, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Rose Marie was born on November 11, 1935, in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, to Anthony and Dorothy (LaPorte) Vinch.



Rose Marie spent her career serving others, working as a waitress at various restaurants; the Landerhaven County Club was always her favorite.

She also enjoyed helping her son and daughter-in-law at their business, the Mosquito Lake Marina.



Rose Marie loved to laugh and have fun. She traveled extensively, taking many cruises with her family. She loved the thrill of slot machines and would frequently take trips that would land her in casinos. She also enjoyed being with her family and spending time at Mosquito Lake. She enjoyed the numerous musical events and clam bakes the marina provided.



Rose Marie is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Kathy Sofchek; her grandson, Joe (Valerie) Sofchek; her great-grandchildren, Kylie, Logan and Alex and her sister, Camille Minghi.

Rose Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph R. Sofchek, in 1994 and her parents.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Robert’s Catholic Church, 4659 Niles-Cortland Road, Cortland, where the family will greet guests for one hour prior to mass.



The family would like to thank the staff at Lake Vista for the love and care they gave to Rose Marie over the last five years.



Memorial donations in memory of Rose Marie can be made to the Mosquito Lake Marina Music Fund, 1439 State Route 305, Cortland, OH 44410.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Rose Marie Sofchek, please visit Tribute Store.