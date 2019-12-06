Rose Marie Klacik, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 10 in St. Joseph Catholic Church for Rose Marie Klacik who passed away Thursday morning, December 5 at her residence.

Rose Marie was born October 20, 1929, the daughter of Stephen and Justine (Leskovar) Jasecko.



Rose Marie was a member of St. Joseph Church and married John Joseph Klacik, Jr. October 14, 1950.

Rose Marie was a homemaker and mother of five children.

Upon retirement John and her moved to Lakeland, Florida. Although in her 70s she was excited to learn to drive. She would travel around their development in her golf cart visiting friends and going to the club house and pool. In 2007 they moved back to Ohio to be close to family and friends and rejoined St. Joseph Church.

Rose Marie loved working jigsaw puzzles, embroidery and painting the walls of her home. She was one of few women that would iron bed sheets and paint walls more often than others do Spring cleaning. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, brother, sisters and spouses going on cruises, casinos, bingo and listening to country music. Her favorite past time was watching the Cleveland Indians- win or lose.

Rose is survived by her children, Velma Glista, John “Ed” (Maria) Klacik, Rachelle (Gary) Sinn, Richard (Terri) Klacik and Cheryl (David) Bernard; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren, (another due in January 2020); sisters, Carmelita Tomich and Helen Martini; sister-in-law. Kathy Jasecko and many nieces and nephews; especially Teann.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John on October 7, 2018; in-laws, Paul and Donna Klacik and Stephen and Rose Ann Jasecko, Ben Martini, Victor Tomich; son-in-law, Leonard Glista and grandson, John Klacik IV.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 10 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes Austintown Chapel prior to Mass at St. Joseph Church.

The family would like to give a very special thank you to the Hospice staff that cared for Rose Marie especially RN Renee and Diane.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or the Rescue Mission.

To send flowers to the family of Rose Marie Klacik, please visit Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 9 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.