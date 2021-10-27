Rose Marie Gifford, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Marie Gifford, 78 of Austintown, passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 26, at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health, Youngstown.

Rose was born July 29, 1943 in Blair County, Newry, Pennsylvania, one of 16 children of the late Earl F. and Grace M. (Wyant) McFadden.

She was a homemaker; enjoyed cooking and baking and according to her family had made the best pot pies.

Her husband, Boyd Gifford, whom she married October 28, 1989, died September of 2020.

Rose will be missed by her four sons, Tim Waltemire of Hubbard, Rick Waltemire of Austintown, Jeff Waltemire of Burghill and Joe (Karen) Waltemire of Hubbard and five grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, Rose was preceded in death by a grandson.

There will be no services or calling hours per Rose’s wishes.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

