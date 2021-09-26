Rose Marie Gaskill, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Marie (Snyder) Gaskill, 63, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

She was born on March 14, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Audrey M. Holliday.

On July 21, 1993, she was united in marriage to James S. Gaskill, with whom she spent 28 love filled and wonderful years.

A 1976 graduate of Howland High School, Rose was employed by General Electric Company for 35 years before retiring in 2013.

Upon retirement, Rose spent several years as the children’s train conductor at the Eastwood Mall. Her love for children and putting smiles on their faces was her destiny.

Rose was a woman of faith. She and her husband, Jim, founded and operated Our Way Home Ministries, where they ministered in many capacities for several years. They touched the hearts and souls of everyone that came through their doors. Everyone was welcomed with a loving smile and a warming hug.

Rose enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, she loved taking spontaneous road trips with her husband, garage sales and crafting. She also loved to bake, her no-bake cookies and cheesecake were the best. She enjoyed playing cards and laughing with her family. In her younger years, she was also an avid Pool player.

Rose leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Jim; daughter, Pamela (Christopher) Germ of Newton Falls; son, Edward (Kayla) Chipps of Austintown; her most prized possessions in life, her grandsons, Bastian and Anakin Chipps and niece, Ella; sister, Gayle Copeland of Niles; brother, James (Linda) Desrosiers of Warren; her beloved dog, Maya and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother and a stepsister, Mary Fuller.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, 1350 North Canfield Niles Road, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440, with funeral service to follow at 4:00 p.m.

Rose has been donating her hair for over 25 years, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Locks of Love, 234 Southern Boulevard., West Palm Beach, FL 33045.

