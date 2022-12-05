YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio Rose Marie Fisher, 83, passed away Saturday morning, November 26, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

Rose Marie was born on May 15, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late George and Rose Whiteside.

She was a graduate of South High.

She worked at Packard Electric.

She enjoyed painting, flowers and a good blueberry donut.

Rose Marie will be deeply missed by her children, Terry Frantz, whom she made her home with, Jerry (Karol) Phillips, and Larry (Lisa) Phillips; four step-children; grandchildren, Stephen Anthony Phillips and Tiea Frantz; sisters, Gwenn (Jeff) Pantall and Evie (Ozzie) Osbourne; and 15 nieces and nephews

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Lloyd Fisher; her son Brian Fisher; and brothers, George and Kenny Whiteside.

There was a private graveside at Lake Park Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Hospice House at 9803 Sharrot Road Youngstown, OH 44514 or Animal Charities by visiting https://www.animalcharityofohio.org

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com To send flowers to the family of Rose , please visit our floral store.