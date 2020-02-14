Rose M. Rook, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 17 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Anstrom Chapel, 8387 Tod Avenue, Boardman for Rose M. Rook, 93 of Westlake, formerly of Boardman who died Wednesday evening, February 12 at Rae-Ann Suburban Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Westlake.

Rose was born October 22, 1926, a daughter of the late Slavo and Anna Marie (Karas) Mikus.

She graduated from Chaney High School in 1944 and had lived in this area most of her life before moving to Westlake.

She had been a shoe clerk for the former Lustig’s Shoe Store for 25 years and then worked as a shoe clerk and bookkeeper for Buchman Shoes.

Rose was a member of Bethel Luthern Church.

She loved to bake and cook, especially cakes and cookies. She was a giving person, even when she didn’t have it.

She was always happy and known by her smile and will be dearly missed by her two daughters, Kelly (Robert) Banks of Youngstown and Carol Centric of N. Ridgeville and two grandchildren, Paul W. (April) Centric and Jennifer (David) Dieterle. Rose also leaves five great-grandchildren, Ava, Naomi, Madilynn, Dylan and Brendan.

Besides her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her first husband, Henry W. Green, whom she married December 8, 1945 and died September 18, 1976 and her second husband, Franklin H. Rook, Sr., whom she married May 9, 1992, died April 28, 2003. Rose was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Paul M. Centric; two brothers, Steve Mikus and Lt. Col. Nick Mikus and two sisters, Barbara Naples and Anna Marie Wittenauer.

Friends may call on Sunday, February 16 from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



A television tribute will air Monday, February 17, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.