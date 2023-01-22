WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Limber, 91, passed away Friday morning, January 20, 2023 at Community Skilled Health Care Center in Warren.

Rose was born on October 30, 1931 in Elyria, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Rose Oroszy.

She worked as a nurse’s aid for 18 years before retiring in 1989.

She enjoyed reading, traveling and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed watching the Hallmark Channel with a cup of Peppermint tea. She had a great sense of humor with an infectious laugh and beautiful smile that could light up the room.

Rose will be deeply missed by her loving children, Jeffrey (Sandy) Limber and Dorothea (Sam) Marino; grandchildren Samantha Marino, McKenzie (Eric) Lawson, Tim Vajda and Amy (Christopher) Rossi and brother, Jimmy (Sandi) Oroszy.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Limber, whom she married on February 15, 1957 and who passed away on August 6, 1998; sons, Timothy Vajda, Joey Vajda and stepson, Thomas Limber; granddaughter, Kimberly Vajda and brothers John and Julius Oroszy.

Family and friends may visit from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. on Tuesday January 24, 2023 at Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, located at 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren, with services to follow at 11:00a.m.

A celebration of life will also be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Traditions Health Hospice, located at 4531 Belmont Ave. Unit 7, Youngstown, OH 44505.

