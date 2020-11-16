Roscoe V. “Babe” Gautschi, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roscoe V. “Babe” Gautschi, age 98, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at St. Joseph Medical Center.



Roscoe was born October 23, 1922 in Niles, Ohio to the late Harry T. and Louise (Haidet) Gautschi.



He attended McKinley High School.

Roscoe joined the U.S. Army in 1943 and served throughout the South Pacific. He was honorably discharged January 19, 1946.



Babe retired in 1980 from Thomas Steel after 34 years as an inspector.



He was a Charter member of St. William Parish, Babe was a member of Knights of Columbus #7491, the VFW and the American Legion.

Roscoe enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing and camping. His family was his pride and joy.



Besides his parents, Babe was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, the former Theresa Smart; his brothers, John, Oscar and Henry Gautschi and sisters, Mary Anthony and Rosa Coe. Babe is survived by his children, Kathy Songer, Gail (Bud) Gautschi and Norma (Ken) Barrickman, all of Champion; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.



Friends may call 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 20 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon on Friday, November 20 in St. William Catholic Church, 5431 Mahoning Avenue NW in Champion, Fr. Michael Balash, officiant. Please wear a mask and social distancing will be observed.



Private Interment in All Souls Cemetery with Military Honors.



Memorial donations may be made to the St. William Catholic Church Building Fund.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.