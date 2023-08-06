YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald William Beil, 71, passed away Saturday afternoon, August 5, 2023 at his home.

Ronald was born on January 2, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late John and Evelyn (Baun) Beil.

He was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and continued his education by receiving his bachelor’s degree in mathematics and his MBA, both at Youngstown State University.

He worked in information technology at Hewlett Packard, formerly EDS. He also taught math in Upper Arlington and Cleveland and database administration at YSU.

He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

He was an avid sports fan and loved to watch The Ohio State University football, local high school football, the Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Guardians. He also loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren and being with his brothers.

Ronald will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Rosemarie Beil; daughters, Carolyn (Matthew) Garrott, Michelle (Steve) Theders, Kathleen (Brady) Petridis and Christine (Joel) Follmeyer; grandchildren, William Garrott, Matthew Garrott, Jr., Teddy Theders, Elayne and Emilie Follmeyer; brothers, Jack (Sue), Leonard (Cindy), Edward (Carol), Greg (Sheila) Beil and sisters, Colleen (John) Cappitte and Carol (Bryan) Cramer.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Beil and sister, Marilyn Thomas.

Family and friends may visit from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Roberts Clark Chapel, located at 180 Garfield Dr. NE in Warren.

A memorial service will follow at 5:00 p.m., officiated by Reverend David Luther.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to PKD Foundation by visiting pkdcure.org.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting lanefuneralhomes.com.

