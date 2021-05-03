Ronald W. King, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald W. King, 83, of Hubbard, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, surrounded by his family, at home.



Born June 18, 1937 in Spangler, Pennsylvania, Ronald was the son of Lester and Choia (Wagner) King.



Ronald served his country in the United States Army.

Prior to retirement, he worked for 26 years at LTV Steel as a roller.

He was a member of the Pirates Motorcycle Club and the Army Navy Club. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and fishing.



He leaves his wife, the former Donna Rae Elsbury, whom he married August 22, 1961; his children, Ronda L. Walters and Ronald L. (Lori) King; his grandchildren, Bryan (Patty) Elliott, Alia Nicastro, Reese Nicastro, Bruce W. King and Sam (Thomas) Casolo and his great-grandchildren, Ethan Elliott, Landon Elliott, Chloe Casolo, Anthony Casolo and Ava Casolo.



Per his wishes, there will be no services.

