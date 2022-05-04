AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Thomas “Tom” Hood, 81 of Austintown died Tuesday afternoon, May 3, at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health Hospital of Youngstown, surrounded by his family of complications of COPD.

Tom was born June 13, 1940 in Salem, Ohio, a son of the late Thomas A. and Hazel I. (Gray) Hood and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1958.

He was an operating engineer for Local Union #66 for over 35 years before retiring.

Tom was a member of St. George Croatian Lodge #66 and the I.U.O.E. Local #66 District 2 Retirees Club.

He was an outstanding bowler, a pool shark, a drag racer, a barefoot skier and a certified scuba diver. Tom loved going to casinos, especially his trips to Las Vegas. He also enjoyed golfing and looked forward to the outings with the “sarcastic crew”.

He leaves his wife, the former Shirley Ann Vargo, whom he married November 8, 1969; two daughters, Carrie Ann Hood of Austintown and Shelby Lynn Farkas of Strongsville and four grandchildren, Ross Parker Bailey, Zoe Skylar Bailey, Thomas Austin Farkas and Benjamin Eli Farkas. He will also be missed by his beloved cat, Frankie.

Friends may call on Saturday, May 7 from 10:00 -l 11:45 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by a funeral service at Noon.

Tom suffered from COPD for years and his message to everyone is DON’T SMOKE!

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

