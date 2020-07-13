Ronald Theodore Thompson, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Theodore Thompson, 67 of Kinsman, died Sunday afternoon, July 12, 2020, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born July 27, 1952 in Warren, the son of the late Dale C. and Carol M. Thompson.

He had been a resident for many years at Boyd’s Kinsman Home in Kinsman.



Ron attended Howland schools and Fairhaven School.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ in Kinsman.

Ron loved country music, dancing, crafts and coloring. He especially liked sweet tea, preferring a little tea with his sugar.



He is survived by one sister, Nancy and one brother, Gary; three nephews and one niece and three great nephews and two great-nieces.



A memorial gathering to celebrate Ron’s life will be held at a later date, due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

Cremation will take place with burial at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in

Warren.



