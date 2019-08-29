Ronald Samuel Hall, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Ronald Samuel Hall, 84 who passed away Tuesday evening, August 27, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born February 14, 1935 in Youngstown the son of Samuel and Hazel (Brown) Hall and was a lifelong area resident.

Ron attended South High School and served in the National Guard.

He retired in 1999 from Federal Wholesale where he worked in the warehouse and in maintenance. Prior to that, Ron worked for Huggins SOHIO.

He was a member of the Teamsters Local 377.

Ron enjoyed talking on his CB radio under the handle “Cricket”. He was also an avid and loyal Cleveland Browns and Indians fan, as well as a proud supporter of President Donald Trump.

Ron leaves his wife the former Judy Shood, whom he married September 17, 1960. He also leaves three children, Timothy Alan Hall of Austintown, Barbara Ann (Michael) Maravola of Hillsville, Pennsylvania and Ryan Matthew (Jamie) Hall of Austintown, five grandchildren, Alexis, Ciara, Michael, Elizabeth and Brooklyn, one sister, LaVern Prokop of Boardman and two nephews, David and Rick Prokop.

Besides his parents Ron was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Melissa.

Following Ron’s wishes, there are no calling hours and services were private.

In lieu of flowers Ron’s wishes were that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project Donor Care Center, PO Box 758533 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8533 in his memory.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel.

