AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald “Ron” J. Kohl, 66, of Austintown, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

Ron was born December 25, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late Edward L. Kohl, Sr. and Rose M. Grace Kohl.

Ron was a lifelong resident of Austintown and a 1974 Austintown Fitch graduate. He was inducted to the Austintown Fitch Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011 for his football and baseball excellence. He held the school passing record for 15 years.

He attended Youngstown State University , where he played baseball.

Prior to his retirement in 1992, due to his Multiple Sclerosis, Ron worked as a transporter at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

Ron played in the Youngstown AA League for the Jacketts Lounge. He golfed and ran the “Swat Club.” Ron was an umpire for youth baseball and softball leagues, a sports aficionado, and loved the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Yankees.

Ron is preceded in death by his father Edward, Sr., who died in 2018.

Ron leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Rose; his siblings Edward (Pamela) Kohl, Jr., Karen Kohl Markovich, and Gary (Mary) Kohl; and eight nieces.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 from 5:00-7:30 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel. A Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial, officiated by Father Richard Lambert, will be held on, Wednesday, November 2, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Byzantine Church, 356 S. Belle Visita Ave.

Ron was a huge supporter of the Austintown Fitch Falcon and one of his favorite sayings was “Once a Falcon Always a Falcon.”

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

