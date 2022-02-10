WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald “Ron” E. Sanders, 64, passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Ron was born December 29, 1957, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Charles and Chieko Sanders.

He is preceded in death by his father, Charles.

Ron attended Chalker High School in Southington, Ohio, and Kent State University.

He retired in 2008 from General Motors where he worked as a lineman.

Ron had a deep love of martial arts, hunting, biking, golfing and spent many days volunteering at the Warren Family Mission where he found great joy in playing his guitar and spreading the gospel of Jesus.

He is survived by his mother, Chieko Sigman; fiancée, Louise Cohn; his daughters Angela Hanek, Kate Sanders and Elizabeth Russell; grandchildren, Hannah and Emma Harris; greatgrandchildren, Christopher, Hadley and Dale; siblings, Daniel, Forrest, Karen and Thomas and last but not least, his dog and trusted companion, Ringo Starr.

Ron’s family and friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, with funeral services beginning at 3:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be made at lanefuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Warren Family Mission, 155 Tod Avenue NW, Warren, Ohio 44485.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.