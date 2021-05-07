Ronald R. Rambo, Mineral Ridge, Ohio



MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald R. Rambo, 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 3, 2021.

He was born April 26, 1937 in Negley, Ohio, a son of Paul Rambo and Ethel (Hostetter) Rambo Bortz.

Ron retired from Ohio Edison in 1994.

He was an avid NASCAR fan. On the weekends you could always catch him watching a race. He enjoyed going to the casinos and traveling with his companion, Patty. They made many trips to the south and loved driving the countryside.

Ron loved his family very much and was very proud of all of them. He adored his grandchildren and took pleasure in being together with them and laughing. He is deeply missed by all who knew him.

Ron’s wife, the former Linda Dunlap, whom he married December 3, 1966, died April 25, 1988.

He is survived by three children, Renee (Jim) Rambo McEwen, Randy (Julie) Rambo and Beth Rambo; two grandchildren, Devon Rambo and Emily Rambo and his two brothers, Ken (Jan) Rambo and Larry (Marilyn) Rambo. He is also survived by Patricia Alexander, his life partner for over 30 years whom he cherished, as well as her children and grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wife, Ron was preceded in death by his brother, Bill and his sister-in-law, Barb Rambo and his step-father, Gordon Bortz.

There will be a private Memorial Service on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Kerr Cemetery.

Arrangments are being handled by the Lane Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Ronald R. Rambo please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 9, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.