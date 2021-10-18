Ronald P. Wisniewski, Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald P. Wisniewski, age 70, passed away peacefully in his sleep early Monday, October 18, 2021 at Continuing Heathcare at the Ridge after a long battle with Dementia.



Ronald was born August 23, 1951 in Cleveland to the late Henry and Sophie (Duda) Wisniewski.

He was a graduate of Chanel High School in Cleveland.



Ronald was of the Catholic faith and attended St. Williams.

He enjoyed video games and science fiction, he also liked cats. Ronald loved attending his grandchildren’s sports events, family was paramount.



Besides his parents, Ronald is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Robert Washburn.



He is survived by his wife of 45 years, the former Jeanne Wishnesky, they married on October 25, 1975; his son, Christopher Wisniewski; his daughter, Stephanie Warzala and her husband, Tim and two granddaughters, Addison and Gia Warzala. He also leaves his brother, Fr. Thomas Wisniewski; his sister, Ann Washburn and several nieces and nephews.



Friends may call 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 20 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren. A memorial service will follow at 8:00 p.m. by Rev. Fr. Thomas Wisniewski, officiant.



Interment will be private in Sager Cemetery.

