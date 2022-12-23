AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald P. Squiric, 77, of Austintown died Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at St. Elizabeth – Mercy Health Center, Youngstown.

Ronald was born May 22, 1945, the youngest of seven children born to the late Stephen and Sarah (Crepage) Squiric and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Mineral Ridge High School in 1963 where he played football.

He was of the Catholic faith.

Ronald worked as a die setter in the Fabricating Plant for General Motors, Lordstown for over 30 years, retiring in 2008. During that time, Ronald held several positions such as union representative and committee man for the Local #1714. At one point, he represented the entire third shift. Previously, Ronald was a Trumbull County Deputy Sheriff for four years.

Ronald loved sports and looked forward to going to all of his children and grandchildrens’ sporting events, which he never missed. He started the Mineral Ridge Little Rams Peewee Football League in 1975, where he had also coached.

Ronald leaves his wife, the former Jerry Hafely, whom he married September 16, 1965; his three children, Thomas (Tami) Squiric of Pennyslvania, Tracy Jackson and Ronald (Jennifer) Squiric both of Mineral Ridge and six grandsons, Cody, Taylor, Troy, Michael, Aaron and Corey. Ronald also leaves two brothers, James and Stephen and a sister, Sister Jean Marie, OSHJ.

Besides his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by a sister and two brothers.

