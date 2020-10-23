Ronald L. Baird, Sr. Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald L. Baird, Sr., 82, passed away at home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.



Ronald was born on July 15, 1938 in Redstone Township, Pennsylvania the only son of the late Joseph B. and Helen Claycomb Baird.

On February 6, 1958, Ronald was united in marriage to Patricia Burkhart Baird who survives.

Ronald was employed by Copperweld Steel as a crane man for 35 years retiring in 1999. He also owned and operated Baird’s Water Hauling.

Ronald was an avid Harley Davidson fan, enjoyed attending car shows with his 1929 Ford and playing cards with his family. He loved watching westerns on TV, especially Gunsmoke.

Ronald was a member of the Warren Moose Lodge 186 and the OGCA.



Besides his wife of 62 years, Ronald is survived by his children, Brenda (Jeffry) Gustovich, Ronald Baird, Jr. and Joe (Christina) Baird; his grandchildren, Sarella (Sean) Sekola, Natalie Gustovich, Rachel (Alex) Alahmad, Joey Baird and Hannah Baird and his sisters, Newanna Sue Gelotti and Brenda Baird, as well as nephews, Tony and Buddy and several cousins.



The family would like to thank Dr. Amy Awaida of the Hope Center and Dr. Bruce Willner for their care.

Private services have been held with burial at Dean Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to leave condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family of Ronald L. Baird, Sr. please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 25, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

More stories from WKBN.com: