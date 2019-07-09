Ronald Joseph Whetson, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 6 at Bethel Church of the Brethren, New Middletown for Ronald Joseph Whetson, 73, of Austintown who went to be with the Lord Wednesday, July 3 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Ronald was born May 27, 1946, a son of the late Melford Joseph and Evelyn Mae (Hargate) Whetson and was a lifelong Austintown resident.

He graduated from Fitch High School, class of 1964 and had been a supervisor in the engineering department for Packard Electric for 33 years, retiring in 1997.

Ronald attended Bethel Church of the Brethren.

He was a founding member of the Order of the Pine, he also enjoyed golfing and fishing. But most cherished by Ron was the time he spent with his family.

Ronald leaves his beloved wife of 50 years, the former Gayle Kay Davis, whom he married December 14, 1968; three daughters, Lynn (Rev. David) Wyant of Austintown, Kristen (Ed) Godwin of Austintown and Rebecca (Mike) Essenmacher of North Ridgeville; a sister, Diane Byers of Austintown; four grandchildren, Cameron, Jared, Peyton and Benjamin and several nieces and nephews.

He loved the Lord, his family and friends. Because Ron believed he was saved by grace through faith in Jesus alone, the family is at peace, knowing that they will see him again.

Friends may call one hour prior to the services on Saturday, July 6 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the church.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to the Left Ventrical Assist Device Department of the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, 9500 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44195.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

