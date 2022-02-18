AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald J. Hefner, 56 of Austintown, passed away Thursday morning, February 17 after losing his battle with Covid pneumonia at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health Youngstown.

Ronald was born May 8, 1965 in Warren, a son of Ronald W. and Wanda J. (West) Hefner and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Howland High School in 1983 and had served in the Army National Guard.

Ronald received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Youngstown State University.

He has been a financial advisor for over 15 years and was currently working for the Guidelight Financial Group of Ameriprise Financial Services.

Ronald married the love of his life, Renee, on February 14, 2014. Together in God’s image, they combined families and raised their seven children. They loved to travel and make memories together; like watching sunsets on Cocoa Beach and listening to live music in Nashville but his favorite nights were the quiet ones spent together at home.

Ronald’s greatest joy in life came from his family and children. He never missed a soccer, volleyball, basketball or football game. He loved to cook Sunday dinner after church, decorate sugar cookies at Christmas time and carve pumpkins on Halloween. Ronald loved the outdoors. You could always find him out on the farm, riding tractors and building bonfires, mucking through the woods or taking care of his lawn. He always looked forward to his yearly trip to the mountains with his lifelong friends.

Ronald’s laugh was contagious and he brightened every room he walked into. His heart was as big as his bear hugs, and he will be sorely missed.

In addition to his parents, Ronald and Wanda Hefner, Ronald is survived by his wife, the former, Renee M. Vivo; his children, Madison Hefner, Bailey Hefner, Cameron Hefner, R. Chase Hefner, Jessica Horvath, Jacqueline Horvath and Franklin Horvath III; his granddaughter, Scarlett; his sister, Heather (Darren) Chaffin and their children, Zachary (Mary) Chaffin and Gabrielle (Scott) Drazdik; his mother and father-in-law, Steve and Barb Vivo; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Steve Vivo IV, Regina (Tom) Shine, Vince (Jana) Vivo, Christian Kindinis, Nick (Kris) Vivo and Gianna Vivo and many nieces and nephews.

Ronald is preceded in death by his grandparents, Clarence and Edna “NaNa” West and Charles and Eva Hefner.

Friends may call on Tuesday, February 22 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, February 23 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on that Wednesday, February 23, immediately following calling hours.

Friends and family ma give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

