NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald H. Heames, 99, passed away Monday morning, August 1, 2022.



Ron was born on May 27, 1923 in Niles, Ohio, a son of the late Harold and Violet Black Heames.



Mr. Heames was a 1940 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and briefly attended NYU.

He was a decorated platoon sergeant of the 104th Infantry Division serving in France, Belgium, Holland and Germany during World War II.



He was Vice President of Superior Printing, retiring in 1991.

An avid golfer, he was a former member of and past president of Bristol Country Club, and past member of Trumbull Country Club.



He was a volunteer at the Butler Institute of American Art and enjoyed researching collections and creating signage among other activities. He volunteered with the naturalist program in Geauga County, was a very active supporter of his class 1940, organizing reunions and writing and mailing newsletters to classmates across the country.



On August 7, 1942, Ron married Aileen Rose, his classmate and high school sweetheart. They were ardent travelers throughout the United States, Canada, and abroad. This loving marriage lasted 60 years until Aileen’s passing May 14,2002.



He is survived by his daughters, Jan Johnson and Cindy Derr, with whom he made his home; grandchildren, Michelle, Chelsie, Kasey and Abigail and great-grandchildren, Isaac, Landon, Elise, Liam, Shane, Ryan and Mila.



He was preceded in death by Aileen; brother Robert; sister, Violet and son, Ron on September 28, 2001.



Per Ron’s wishes, private military service was held at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.



It was Mr. Heames’ wish that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Butler Institute of American Art, 524 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.



The family would like to thank all the caring and compassionate people at Traditions Health Hospice.



How lucky we are to be this sad to say goodbye.



