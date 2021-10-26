Ronald Frederick Repp, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Frederick Repp, 67, passed away on October 21, 2021, at Hospice House.

Ron was born on December 7, 1953, in Youngstown, the son of Theodore J. and Ruth (Birkholtz) Repp.

A graduate of The Rayen School, Ron was employed as a Carpet Installer and machine lift operator for 38 years.

He is survived by his sisters Susan Downing and Nancy Heltzel and sons, Anthony and Joseph.

He was preceded in death by his wife Cecelia (Smith) Repp and his brother Richard Repp.



A Remembrance Memorial will be held at a later date.

