Ronald Egley, Youngstown, Ohio

Lane Family Funeral Homes

April 5, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Egley, 65, passed away early Sunday morning, April 5, 2020 at his home.

Ron was born November 5, 1954, a son of Frank and Rosemary (Maxson) Egley.

He was employed by Calvary Cemetery.

Ron is survived by his wife, the former Diane Deceder, whom he married March 24, 1979.

According to Ron’s wishes there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

