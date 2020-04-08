Ronald Egley, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Egley, 65, passed away early Sunday morning, April 5, 2020 at his home.

Ron was born November 5, 1954, a son of Frank and Rosemary (Maxson) Egley.

He was employed by Calvary Cemetery.

Ron is survived by his wife, the former Diane Deceder, whom he married March 24, 1979.

According to Ron’s wishes there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Ronald Egley, please visit our Tribute Store.