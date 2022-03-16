SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald E. McGarry, 78 of Salem, died early Saturday morning, March 12 at Salem Medical Center with his family at his side.

Ron was born January 17, 1944 in Youngstown, a son of the late Michael H. and Annabel P. (Cobey) McGarry and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Ursuline High School in 1963, where he played football.

Following graduation, Ron was drafted into the military and proudly served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam.

After returning from the service, Ron attended Manpower Development Training where he became a certified draftsman. He worked at the van plant of General Motors, Lordstown for 35 years from April 1967, until he retired in August 2001.

He enjoyed being outdoors, bow hunting, fishing, skeet shooting, target practicing, feeding the birds and camping. Ron was an avid football fan and enjoyed cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He loved to drive the tractor and working in his yard but most importantly Ron looked forward to spending time with family and friends. He never turned down a cold beer or ice-cream!

Ron was a member of the Youngstown Saxon Club and the Fraternal Order of Eagles #3298 of Austintown.

He was a stubborn Irishman with a big heart, a loving husband and father and will be dearly missed.

He leaves his wife Barb, of 50 years, whom he married January 29, 1972; two sons, Jeff McGarry of Charleston, South Carolina and Keith (fiancée, Tina) McGarry of Boardman; two sisters, Tricia (Scott) Wartenberg of Salem, Oregon and Carolyn (Mahmoud) Eltibi of Boardman and his beloved cat, Nuggets.

Besides his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his Aunt Kay, who was like a second mother to him.

The family would like to thank the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Center for the care given to Ron when they started this new chapter of their lives and to the Salem Medical Care Oncology Department and the nurses and aides on the third floor for the kindness given to Ron and his family providing him with comfort care.

Friends may call at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel on Saturday, March 19 from 10:00 – 11:15 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 11:30 a.m.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

