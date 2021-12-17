CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald E. Longstreth, 45, passed away Wednesday morning, December 15, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Health Center.



Ronald was born on December 7, 1976 in Warren, Ohio, son of Thomas and Elora Longstreth.



He was a 1996 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and TCTC the former Trumbull County JVS where he studied automotive.

He was employed with AVI.



He enjoyed working on cars, hunting with his dad and nephew, Quenton, camping and traveling. He loved being with his family and was always willing to give a helping hand when needed.



Ronald will be deeply missed by his parents, Thomas and Elora; his wife, Kelly Longstreth, whom he married on June 23, 2001; children, Breonna, Makayla and Jacob Longstreth; brother, Thomas Longstreth; sisters, Heather (Joel) Perez and Amanda Longstreth and her fiancé, Steven Pauley and father-in-law, Robert Koehn.



He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Clare Longstreth; maternal grandparents, Gerald and Gloria Young and mother-in-law, Kathy Koehn.



Family and friends may visit from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren, with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m.



