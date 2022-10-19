CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22 at the Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Canfield, for Ronald D. “Ronnie” Knarr who passed away on Thursday, October 13 at his home.

Ron was born October 2, 1941 in Troutville, Pennsylvania, the son of John and Martha (Smyers) Knarr.

He graduated from South High School in 1959 where he was the Vice President of the Rifle Team.

He married the former Carol (Haag) Knarr on April 18, 1963.

A steel maker for 47 years, Ron worked at the former Republic Steel in both Youngstown and Warren, the latter which became LTV Steel and then WCI Steel before his retirement in 2006. While working at the mill, Ron was also a truck driver for Gentile trucking, hauling coke from the coke plant in Warren to various sites around Northeast Ohio.

Ron was a member of the church and a member of the Northeast Ohio Chapter of the American Truck Historical Society.

An avid Mack truck enthusiast and Allis-Chalmers tractor collector, Ron was best known as the owner of the “Big Al” Freightliner that won numerous awards at truck shows around the country.

Besides his wife of almost 60 years, Ron leaves two sons, R. Scott (Mary) Knarr of

Reed City, Michigan and David Knarr of Canfield. He also leaves two grandsons, Ryan

and Cory Knarr of Canfield and a brother, James (Darlene) Knarr of Austintown. He also

leaves his beloved yellow labrador, Junior.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, David L. Knarr.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel and again Saturday, October 22 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., one hour prior to the

funeral services, at the church.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 550 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

To share thoughts of sympathy visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.